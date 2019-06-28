Is the Presidential race only big enough for one Texan? Castro and O’Rourke swing through the state

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 12: Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) offers an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act for approval so it can be debated on the floor of the House on July 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

Austin (KXAN) — A feud between Texans Julian Castro and Beto O’Rourke emerged on Thursday’s nationally televised Democratic primary debate.

Now, the two make stops in Austin on Friday before swinging through other parts of the state.

Both are contending to be the favorite son of Texas Democrats, who will vote in the March Primary.

Those votes will give the winner the second most number of primary delegates, and could eventually swing the state’s 38 electoral college votes to whichever candidate takes on President Donald Trump in November 2020.

The emerging rivalry between the two Texas natives strains relationships between volunteers, donors, other politicians, and operatives, who used to share the same objectives but now have to fight for one candidate over the other.

Castro has a large well of allies who have helped him and his brother, Joaquin Castro, run for local and national positions before. O’Rourke’s team is centered in El Paso but expanded to a tsunami of volunteers in his statewide run against incumbent Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

Castro is the former Mayor of San Antonio and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. O’Rourke is a former El Paso Congressman and City Council Member.

O’Rourke was nearly universally looked at as the more popular, dynamic, and electable candidate, until Wednesday night when Castro delivered a sharp blow.

Castro challenged the other candidates to support his policy of decriminalizing border crossings, a major contributor to separating families at the border when crossers are arrested for the crime and split from their children, who sometimes cannot go to detention with adults.

When O’Rourke didn’t support the measure, Castro said he hadn’t done his “homework” on the issue and a public feud began. O’Rourke, instead, supported decriminalizing people seeking asylum and refuge as part of a larger rewrite of immigration laws.

“That’s actually not true,” Castro broke in on stage. “If you did your homework on this issue, you’d know we should repeal this section.”

Castro repeated that jab after the debate, alleging that other candidates, Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, from states further away from the border, knew more than O’Rourke on the issue.

“I find it very ironic that a senator from Massachusetts and a senator from New Jersey are the ones who understand this border policy and this law better than Congressman O’Rourke,” said Castro.

“He’s wrong on this one,” O’Rourke told our media partners at the Texas Tribune, “I think we have the same goal. I think he’s got it wrong on how he describes my position. I’m focused on the big picture, on making sure our laws reflect our values.”

O’Rourke’s position against decriminalizing border crossings was highlighted again Thursday when the majority of the ten other candidates on the debate’s second night raised their hand to support Castro’s policy.

The El Pasoans campaign subtly shot back, pinpointing Castro’s low poll numbers compared to O’Rourke’s. In an email blast announcing his Austin event — the same day as Castro’s — O’Rourke’s campaign noted he “had a 25-point lead over fellow Texan, Julian Castro,” according to a Change Research poll of Texans.

To read O’Rourke’s immigration plan, click here; and here for Castro’s.

On Friday, O’Rourke’s campaign is organizing his event at Scholz Garten in downtown Austin at 6 p.m. Castro’s event is right down the street at Cheer-up-Charlies along Red River. Castro’s event is hosted by the Texas Democratic Party.

On Saturday, the two Texas natives will have events outside detention facilities: O’Rourke outside Houston’s Southwest Key, Castro outside the Department of Homeland Security facility in Clint, just down the highway from O’Rourke’s hometown of El Paso.