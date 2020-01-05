Irwin family saves over 90,000 animals, many from Australian bushfire

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 09: (L-R) Robert Irwin, Terri Irwin and Bindi Irwin pose for a photo at the annual Steve Irwin Gala Dinner at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on November 09, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

(CNN) — The family of the “Crocodile Hunter” is continuing Steve Irwin’s legacy of rescuing and saving wildlife in danger.

Irwin’s daughter, Bindi Irwin, and the rest of the Irwin family have now rescued and treated more than 90,000 animals. Many of them were injured in Australia’s recent devastating wildfires.

Bindi’s brother, Robert Irwin, said on social media that Ollie, an orphaned platypus, was patient number 90,000 at the Australia Zoo’s Wildlife Hospital.

The family owns and operates the zoo.

.@AustraliaZoo’s Wildlife Hospital has just treated patient 90,000. We've seen many more animals this trauma season, due to drought, bushfires, and storm events. You can donate to help, @wildwarriors is tax deductible in Australia and the USA. Many thanks.https://t.co/66WWc5lYH3 pic.twitter.com/1lMR9ZiBbT — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) January 3, 2020

Robert Irwin also wrote in a post: “With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much.”

Nearly a third of koalas in the state of New South Wales may have been killed in the bushfires.