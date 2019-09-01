Instant Analysis: Texas QB Sam Ehlinger slings it in rout of La. Tech

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) throws against Louisiana Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger picked up right where he left off to end the 2018 season.

Ehlinger threw four touchdown passes Saturday night against Louisiana Tech matching his career-high from last year’s win in Lubbock against Texas Tech.

Ehlinger was efficient and precise against the Bulldogs without forcing many throws. At one point during the second quarter, Ehlinger was 15-of-18 passing. He finished the game with a completion percentage above 73%.

The Longhorns junior quarterback spread the ball around to nine different Texas receivers.

The test gets much tougher next week with No. 6 LSU arriving in Austin with the eyes of college football the primetime showdown.