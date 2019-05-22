Indy 500 pole winner ready to seize ‘Super Bowl’ of racing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Frenchman Simon Pagenaud hit over 229 miles per hour in his four qualifying laps to claim the pole position for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500. While Pagenaud knows this is just the beginning of the challenge in winning the Indy 500, it’s a good start.

“Winning the Indianapolis 500 would be the biggest achievement in anyone’s career, really. It’s the biggest race in the world, it’s the jewel of racing, there’s nothing like it. It’s our Super Bowl,” Pagenaud said.

Pagenaud will be the target when the field gets ready for the biggest race in IndyCar. He’s been dreaming of this moment since he was a child. Pagenaud has wanted to be a driver since childhood. Being from France, there were two options for a racing career, Formula 1 or IndyCar, and he’s exactly where he’s supposed to be.

“I remember watching the Indianapolis 500 at a very young age and my dream was always to become a race car driver,” Pagenaud said.

The 2016 IndyCar Series Champion has been to the pinnacle of the sport, and now he’s got a great chance to earn the top honor in IndyCar.

“Having the honor to be on the pole position for Team Penske, it’s just incredible,” Pagenaud said.

For the full interview with Simon Pagenaud, watch the video below.