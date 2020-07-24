In-Person Or Online: Get Your Austin Comedy Fix Here

As drive-in movie theaters have their popularity explode in ways we haven’t seen in decades, what you’re actually seeing when you attend is changing, too! Austin has a drive-in comedy show that is getting so popular, you can now see it on a weekly basis.

It’s hosted by local comic Steven Farmer. He brings both local and touring comics to the stage. Here’s a fun twist: since the comedians can’t hear the audience laughing, folks flash their lights on and off to show how much they enjoy a joke.

The show is every Saturday at 6:15 at Blue Starlite Drive-In Theater, the world’s only mini urban boutique drive-in from ATX and has been running for 10 years.

If you’d rather stay at home, here’s a YouTube playlist of Austin-based (either former or current) comics that have been featured on Comedy Central! Fair Warning: this is adult comedy, and may contain explicit material. Find the playlist here.