Important Holiday Pet Tips With Central Texas Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital

Celebrating The Holidays With Pets

The holidays are nearly here and that often means extra hustle and bustle around the house.

Here are some safety tips to keep in mind.

Leave the Leftovers:

Do NOT feed bones to your furry friends. This can lead to broken teeth, mouth and tongue injures, and windpipe blockage.

Be careful with the cocktails:

If a pet ingests alcohol they can become weak, ill and even be in danger of going into a coma.

Watch The Wrap!

Be sure to keep your pet far away from gift wrapping. Wrapping paper, string, ribbon, plastic pieces or cloth could all cause intestinal blockages.

Scissors are another pet safety hazard, and they should be kept off floors or low tables.

