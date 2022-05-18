AUSTIN (KXAN) — Monday marked the first day of early voting for the May 24 runoff, where Texas voters will choose respective nominees for their party in several key races, including the Attorney General.

If you voted in the Democratic primary earlier this year, you can’t won’t get a say in which Republican candidates advance to the November election and vice versa. You have to stick with the party’s ballot you elected to fill out in the primary.

If you did not vote in the primary election, you can vote on either the Republican or Democratic ballot, but not both.

Election Day is Tuesday, May 24. The candidates who win their respective runoff races will advance to face challengers in November or will run unopposed in that election.