‘I don’t like to get into the exotic things right away,’ Sarkisian brings team along slowly while practicing quickly on the first day of Spring practice

FILE – In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, then-Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is shown before an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, , in Tuscaloosa, Ala., in this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, file photo. Sarkisian is the new head football coach at the University of Texas. The National signing day period begins Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Steve Sarkisian is asking players to “trust the process” as they begin the first spring practice of his regime.

The new mantra for Texas, courtesy of Sarkisian, is “all gas, no brakes”. However, it seems that the directive from the new head coach is to not be so heavy on it so players can build a solid foundation without feeling overwhelmed.

He emphasized after the team’s first practice that he thought things went well for the most part but he expects things to take time before players understand how he wants them to not just play, but practice, study, and train.

“Anytime you have a new practice style, a new practice format, it can be challenging and I think it was a little bit for the guys today,” Sarkisian said. “I thought for the most part, they did a nice job of battling through, I think we need to have more players continuing to finish practice strong and get out of survival mode, but that will come with time.”

Speaking of time, Sarkisian is introducing a practice pace that is about efficiency. Instead of having a practice that is longer and moves slower, his practices a shorter in length but faster in pace so there is no time wasted.

“We definitely have a lot of reps, there’s not a lot of standing around,” Sarkisian adds. “We try to minimize the time that we’re actually on the field but by doing the time on the field, that means we’ve got multiple things going on at one time.”

It’s a pace that he wants for every game that takes place in the fall.

“It gets them ready for what games should be like.”

The quarterback situation is top of mind for many fans, but Sarkisian did not provide much insight into the QB1 battle between junior Casey Thompson and sophomore Hudson Card.

“We rotated Hudson and Casey with the ‘one’s’ and that’s how we’ll go through spring.”

Injury Report

Today, Sarkisian announced that junior wide receiver Jake Smith broke his foot. According to the head coach, there is no timetable for his return.