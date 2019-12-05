Human smuggling suspect arrested after APD responds to shots fired on E. Slaughter Lane

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man accused of federal human smuggling was arrested Wednesday night, when Austin Police Department responded to multiple reports of shots being fired at 810 E. Slaughter Lane.

In a briefing Wednesday night, APD officer Christopher Irwin explained that when officers arrived, they locked down the apartment. Irwin says several people came out, but one person refused.

Irwin says the person had a warrant issued by the U.S. Marshals for human smuggling. At this point, SWAT arrived.

The suspect came out soon after this, through negotiations, and was arrested.

“Bringing people across the border illegally,” APD Officer Christopher Irwin said in a briefing on Wednesday night, about why the person was arrested.

APD says several other arrests will be made, pending search warrants for burglary and firearms possession.