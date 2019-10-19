Huge turnout as Austin gets up and running for Heart and Stroke Walk

Families and friends walking together in the American Heart Association Heart walk

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People of all ages, and their dogs too, joined KXAN and other Austin organizations Saturday morning for the American Heart Association Heart and Stroke Walk.

There were food trucks, live music and testimonies from heart disease and stroke survivors. The festivities started at 7 a.m. and the walk and run started at 8:30 a.m.

Participants could choose to be in the free mile or 5K walk, or they could race in the timed 5K run for $50.

(Alex Hoder/KXAN)

Every donation will go towards supporting the American Heart Association’s clinical, educational and research programs here in the Central Texas area.

The event has raised almost $1.3 million of the $1.73 million goal. The heart walk is the American Heart Association’s biggest fundraiser and connects survivors to the community.

(Alex Hoder/KXAN)

Don’t forget to stop by the KXAN booth and say hi after your walk. If you couldn’t make it out to the walk, it’s not too late to donate on the AHA’s website.