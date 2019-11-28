Huge fire rips through Burnet County house on Thanksgiving morning

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A house in west Burnet County was completely destroyed by a fire early on Thanksgiving morning.

Video posted on Facebook shows flames ripping through the building in the 100 block of Harold Drive, with thick black smoke flowing into the sky.

A spokesman for the Buchanan Dam Volunteer Fire Department said that firefighters were called to a fire with possible entrapment at 8:55 a.m. on Thursday.

Courtesy Video Harold Dr. Buchanan Nov. 28, 2019(Additional details on previous post) Posted by Hill Country Scanner on Thursday, November 28, 2019

Everyone inside the home was able to make it out safely, but the house itself was a “total loss”, the spokesman said.

None of the occupants were injured but two firefighters working at the scene suffered from heat exhaustion.

Structure Fire/ Buchanan/ 100 block Harold/ Possible entrapment/ BDVFD, LCSO, LEMS en route/ —KVFD requested for agency… Posted by Hill Country Scanner on Thursday, November 28, 2019

Five vehicles were also damaged, with two of them unable to be repaired, the spokesman added.

It is unclear how many people were displaced by the blaze.

At this stage investigators believe the cause to be an electrical fault, but the investigation is ongoing.