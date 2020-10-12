Huge dust cloud blows in behind morning cold front

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A morning cold front blew in a dust cloud that originated in the Plains Sunday

Winds gusting to 50 mph in Colorado and Kansas Sunday kicked up a massive dust cloud that was carried into Central Texas behind Monday morning’s cold front. The visibility at Austin-Bergstrom airport dropped to six miles around the lunch hour with the weather observation reporting blowing dust.

The dust cloud was so thick in Kansas it caused car pileups as visibilities dropped to zero. No one was injured.

A massive dust storm in Kansas Sunday
A dusty sky in Austin after Monday’s cold front transported a Colorado/Kansas dust cloud into Central Texas

The dust cloud was thinning out late Monday afternoon with visibilities slowly improving. Clear skies and much cooler temperatures are forecast overnight, with highs returning to the 80s Tuesday, with much less dust in the air.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Monday

88° / 56°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 88° 56°

Tuesday

86° / 60°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 86° 60°

Wednesday

92° / 68°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 92° 68°

Thursday

87° / 55°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 87° 55°

Friday

73° / 49°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 73° 49°

Saturday

77° / 60°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 77° 60°

Sunday

83° / 56°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 83° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

80°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

77°

8 PM
Clear
0%
77°

75°

9 PM
Clear
0%
75°

73°

10 PM
Clear
0%
73°

70°

11 PM
Clear
0%
70°

68°

12 AM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

1 AM
Clear
0%
67°

65°

2 AM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

3 AM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

4 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

5 AM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

6 AM
Clear
0%
60°

60°

7 AM
Clear
0%
60°

60°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

64°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

69°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

74°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

78°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

81°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

85°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

86°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Don't Miss