Huge dust cloud blows in behind morning cold front

A morning cold front blew in a dust cloud that originated in the Plains Sunday

Winds gusting to 50 mph in Colorado and Kansas Sunday kicked up a massive dust cloud that was carried into Central Texas behind Monday morning’s cold front. The visibility at Austin-Bergstrom airport dropped to six miles around the lunch hour with the weather observation reporting blowing dust.

The dust cloud was so thick in Kansas it caused car pileups as visibilities dropped to zero. No one was injured.

A massive dust storm in Kansas Sunday

A dusty sky in Austin after Monday’s cold front transported a Colorado/Kansas dust cloud into Central Texas

The dust cloud was thinning out late Monday afternoon with visibilities slowly improving. Clear skies and much cooler temperatures are forecast overnight, with highs returning to the 80s Tuesday, with much less dust in the air.