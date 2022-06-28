Chef Davis Turner, Co-Owner of Huckleberry Food Truck, joined Steph and Rosie to share some big updates and talk about their upcoming 2-year celebration.

Huckleberry is a Gulf Coast comfort food truck utilizing sustainably-sourced seafood and ingredients from local farms and ranches.

Chef Davis and co-owner Melinda Reese were raised in Corpus Christi and Florida, respectively, and the menu is representative of their coastal upbringings. Dishes include seafood platters and sandwiches, and Southern favorites like a meatloaf patty melt, as well as delicious rotating sides and specials.

Huckleberry Food Truck is moving to Still Austin Whiskey Co. and opening on July 2nd. They recently celebrated their two year anniversary in June 2022.

Huckleberry released its Seasoned Fish Fry Breading to complement any Gulf Coast catch, and it’s also great for vegetables & used in fried green tomatoes.

Huckleberry’s seasoned breading mix is a blend of locally milled grain from Barton Springs Mill and a proprietary mix of herbs and spices. The 8 oz package can be ordered online for pick-up at Huckleberry’s Food Truck as well as for home delivery via Farmhouse Delivery and MilkRun.

