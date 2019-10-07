HTML check

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Changes in weather are essentially challenges to your immune system and a sudden shift in temperature, like what we’re seeing this week, can have major impacts on your health. We did some research into what just a two-degree drop can do to you, and how you can prep for these wildly fluctuating temperatures.

The heart is one of the biggest victims of cold weather. A two-degree drop can increase your heart rate by two percent and, according to one study, can cause an additional 200 heart attacks a day. This increase in heart attacks can last for up to a month after the temperature drops. Both men and women seemed equally vulnerable to the shift, with people aged 75 to 84 at the highest risk.