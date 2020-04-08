How you can help Austin: quarantine-friendly volunteer opportunities

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The usual way of volunteering your time has been cut short due to social distancing, but the United Way for Greater Austin is offering some solutions to this problem.

The organization has a working list of community service opportunities for people during their “Spring Season of Caring.”

“In past years, Spring Day of Caring has served as a great way to give back to our community before springing into summer,” said Director of Marketing and Communications Ashley Haustein.

“This year, we’re trying something a little different: Spring Season of Caring. From supporting local nonprofits providing essential community needs to virtual volunteer opportunities that keep you involved at home, we will get through this together!”

With more listings added every week, a few of the jobs include:

As of 2018, United Way for Greater Austin has invested over $7 million into the Austin community and has dedicated over 23,000 hours of community service.