How have the Texas men fared as a high seed and more on the history of the three seed

AUSTIN (KXAN)–The Longhorns will try to snap a five game losing streak in the NCAA tournament when they take the floor against Abilene Christian on Saturday night (8:50 central) in Indianapolis. The Longhorns are seeded third in the East Region, their highest seed since 2008. 2008 is also the last time Texas advanced to the sweet sixteen, losing in the Elite Eight to as the number two seed to Memphis.

Since the NCAA expanded the field to 32 teams in 1975, which now has grown to 68 teams, Texas has been seeded fourth or higher seven times. In those seven appearances Texas has lost in the first round once, 1979 as the four seed they fell to Oklahoma. In 2011 Texas lost in the second round to Arizona as the number four seed. Texas lost in the sweet sixteen to Xavier as a number two seed in 2007. That 2008 loss to Memphis was one of two losses in the Elite Eight, in 2006 they fell to LSU as the number two. The only Texas earned a number one seed was 2003 when they advanced to the Final Four before losing to eventual champion Syracuse.

On the flip side, the three seed has lost in the first round 21 times since 1986. That 1986 upset is one of the most memorable as Cleveland State knocked off Bob Knight’s Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana came back and won the National Championship in 1987.

Since 1980 a total of five schools have won a National Championship as a number three seed. The most recent was Connecticut in 2011 in Houston. Florida won their first of two straight in 20-6 as a three seed, that Syracuse team that beat Texas at the Final Four in 2003 was a three seed as was Michigan in 1989 and Indiana in 1981.

On the flip side, the last Big 12 team to lose in the first round as a three seed is West Virginia in 2016, falling to Stephen F. Austin. In 2015 both Baylor (to Georgia State) and Iowa State (to Alabama-Birmingham) lost as a three seed. The first Big 12 team to lose in the first round as a three seed is Kansas in 2005 to Bucknell.