Houston 4-year-old Maleah Davis’ death was by ‘homicidal violence,’ medical examiner says

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The death of Maleah Davis, a four-year-old girl from Houston whose remains were found in Arkansas in May, has been announced as “homicidal violence.”

According to KPRC in Houston, the Harris County Medical Examiner made the announcement Friday.

Davis was reported missing by her stepfather Derion Vence on May 4.

Police say Vence’s story of an assault and kidnapping quickly unraveled. He he was arrested and charged seven days later with tampering with evidence in connection with Davis’ disappearance.

Her remains were later found near Hope, Texas.

KPRC says that Vence is currently being held in the Harris County Jail in administration separation — apart from the general population. Officials say he is in his own single-door cell for his safety.