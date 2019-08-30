Homeless camping restrictions expected to be announced Friday, according to mayor

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, Austin’s City Manager Spencer Cronk is expected to lay out restrictions on homeless camping in public.

At least, that’s what Mayor Steve Adler says.

On Thursday, he spoke at a forum with other city leaders about solutions to homelessness in Austin.

Earlier this summer, a controversial change in local law helped make homeless camping more visible in the city — including near the University of Texas at Austin campus, drawing concerns from students and staff.

