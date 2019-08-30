Homeless camping restrictions expected to be announced Friday, according to mayor

Top Stories

by: KXAN Staff ,

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, Austin’s City Manager Spencer Cronk is expected to lay out restrictions on homeless camping in public.

At least, that’s what Mayor Steve Adler says.

On Thursday, he spoke at a forum with other city leaders about solutions to homelessness in Austin.

Earlier this summer, a controversial change in local law helped make homeless camping more visible in the city — including near the University of Texas at Austin campus, drawing concerns from students and staff.

At 10 p.m. on KXAN News, Kevin Clark is live from the forum with the latest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss