Home For The Holidays With A Few Of Our Favorite Things!

Steph and Rosie shared a few of their favorite things just in time for the holidays! From at home Gingerbread and Booze kits to a new way to order local groceries and goods and finally a delicious way to celebrate with festive cider. Find all the details in the segment above as well as the story below. Happy Holidays from Studio 512!

Want to Build A Gingerbread House And Sip On Something Festive?

GingerBooze is back! Vinaigrette’s popular gingerbread house making event returns in to-go form for 2020 so sweet-toothed architects can build their own gingerbread house while imbibing in Vinaigrette’s seriously strong holiday cocktails from the comfort of their own homes.

All gingerbread house kits feature everything to need to construct your house at home including candy decorations from Austin’s favorite sweet shop, Big Top Candy Shop. In addition to gingerbread house kits, GingerBooze features two holiday cocktail specials available for to-go; Mulled Cider with bourbon and Vinaigrette’s famously potent Eggnog using a secret family recipe.

Kits are available for purchase via pre-order only HERE. All pre-orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 17. Kits will be ready for pick-up at Vinaigrette on Saturday, December 19. Delivery via Vinaigrette’s in-house delivery service is available within a 3-mile radius of the restaurant.

Looking For A Local Food Marketplace That Delivers To Your Door?

If you’re busy with the holiday season or just don’t want to leave the house, let someone else do the grocery gathering and enjoy local, seasonal goods!

MilkRun is an online local food marketplace and food delivery service sourcing directly from small-scale farmers in your community. They offer curated weekly subscription boxes of pasture-raised meats, wild-caught fish, and seasonal fruit and vegetables, with customizable add-ons including locally baked bread, grass-fed dairy, and pastured eggs.

Apart from being able to subscribe to MilkRun’s weekly boxes, they also offer flexible one-time orders, so that you can get exactly what you and your family need, exactly when you need it.

For more information on MilkRun check them out online here!

Swap out the wine for some holiday Cider from Haykin Family Cider and try out Rosie’s recipe while you’re at it!

Steph’s parents live in Colorado and she loves to visit and taste through some of the area’s best breweries and cider houses. Here’s a spot that she’s a big fan of that she would suggest trying out for the holidays!

Haykin Family Cider is an award-winning small batch cidery located In Aurora, CO. and can be ordered online for your holiday celebrations HERE! With tiny bubbles, they produce a sparkling wine-like cider in a variety of sweetness levels. Elevating the apple like wineries treat grapes, they highlight the flavor and complexity of interesting and unique apples. Each of their apple varietals are US grown and hand-picked by the cider maker, Daniel Haykin.

So this Christmas, why not put the wine away and offer something different? Haykin Family Cider has four suggestions which would pair nicely with the brisket and prime rib:

Jonathan 2018 Vintage: 100% Jonathan apples – Ela Family Farms, CO – This apple is intensely flavored, with a powerful combination of tart and sweet. It is one of America’s classic heirlooms, discovered in 1826 in Woodstock, NY. It ferments white-wine like, with baked apple character, juicy fresh plums, and minerality. It is bright and refreshing, yeasty yet fruit forward. 7.4% ABV

100% Jonathan apples – Ela Family Farms, CO – This apple is intensely flavored, with a powerful combination of tart and sweet. It is one of America’s classic heirlooms, discovered in 1826 in Woodstock, NY. It ferments white-wine like, with baked apple character, juicy fresh plums, and minerality. It is bright and refreshing, yeasty yet fruit forward. 7.4% ABV Dabinett 2018 Vintage: 100% Dabinett apples – CiderView Orchards, WA – A famous English apple used exclusively for cider-making, not for fresh eating. Dabinett is bolder than most with big tannins, evoking dark chocolate, English breakfast tea, plums, burnt caramel and baked apple character. It is rich, thick and golden. 7.9% ABV

100% Dabinett apples – CiderView Orchards, WA – A famous English apple used exclusively for cider-making, not for fresh eating. Dabinett is bolder than most with big tannins, evoking dark chocolate, English breakfast tea, plums, burnt caramel and baked apple character. It is rich, thick and golden. 7.9% ABV Ashmead’s Kernel 2018 Vintage: 100% Ashmead’s Kernel apples – CiderView Orchards, WA – A seedling planted by Dr. Ashmead in England around 1700, Ashmead’s Kernel is excellent for both eating and cider making, immediately evoking the character of a New Zealand sauvignon blanc, with notes of honeydew and lemon spree candy. It is boldly tart, fruity and aromatic. 7.3% ABV

And for those that can’t stray away from their favorite Red, they have a varietal for you:

Niedzwetzkyana 2019 Vintage: 100% Niedzwetzkyana apples – CiderView Orchards, WA – Niedzwetzkyana is an ancient apple originally from Central Asia and is one of the earliest red-flesh apples to exist. The apple’s interior is a striking shade of crimson. A strong red wine character introduces a bursting palate of tart cherries, cranberries, light baking spices, prominent tannin, barrel aged mouthfeel, minerality and a long creamy finish. 8.1% ABV

Rosie has a beer bread recipe below that can also be made with cider!

*You can sub out 12 oz beer for 12 oz cider!

3 c sifted all-purpose flour

3 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1/4 c sugar

12 oz beer

1 stick (or 1/2 c) of melted butter

Pour all ingredients — except the melted butter — into one bowl and mix until combined. Line a bread pan with some butter or cooking spray. Pour the bread batter in and then pour the melted butter on top (do NOT mix it in), and place directly into oven at 375 degrees for 60 minutes.

Here’s the TikTok inspiration vid, which promises that making this bread will make people fall in love with you! https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMJVYCsLn/