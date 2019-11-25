Holiday Visitation in Texas

Raul Sandoval, Jr., Board Certified Family Law attorney, joined us in the studio to discuss Holiday visitation considerations.

Find out what Texas outlines for Holiday visitation for parents in a custody case and ways that parents can be creative!

To learn more, visit www.sandovalfamilylaw.com, and visit their Facebook page at “Sandoval Family Law” for bonus content.

Mr. Sandoval is certified in family law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

Sponsored by Sandoval Family Law. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

