Holiday Food & Wine Gift Guide With Shop With Style

When it comes to holiday gift-giving, food and wine always seem to be just the right fit – especially for people who are difficult to shop for. If you’re looking for gift ideas to suit any taste, Lifestyle Expert Amy Sewell worked with several companies to put together some ideas.

First, Omaha Steaks always has fabulous gift packages for the holidays – and this year is no exception! Their Tasteful Gift assortment has four each of their bacon-wrapped filet mignons, top sirloins, boneless pork chops, boneless chicken breasts, Omaha Steaks, burgers, and jumbo franks. You even get individual scalloped potatoes for sides and these scrumptious caramel apple tartlets for dessert! This entire package is $179.99, and while you still have plenty of time to order for holiday delivery, go-ahead place your order now so you can take advantage of standard shipping and check it off your list. You can order this at www.omahasteaks.com – and if you are anywhere near their stores, you can pick up the same item there as well!

Winter may almost be here, but it’s still the perfect time to enjoy that delicious year-round favorite…ICE CREAM! eCreamery has the perfect gifts for those with a sweet tooth. Their Santa’s Sweet Treat Collection includes four pints of their hand-churned holiday ice cream flavors such as Chocolate Cake with BrownieBites & Fudge Swirls, Sea Salt Caramel Brownie, Vanilla with Toffee Crunch, and my personal favorite, White Chocolate Peppermint with Chocolate Flakes. It comes with a dozen freshly-baked cookies that are individually-wrapped with these cute holiday stickers. In addition to their holiday collections,eCreamery lets you customize your own ice cream flavors and labels for those cartons! All of their pints are packed and shipped in dry ice, so they arrive in great condition and ready to enjoy. The Santa’s Sweet Treat Collection is$74.99 plus shipping, and you can find more information at www.ecreamery.com.

Next, personalized gifts are always popular, and PersonalizationMall.com is Amy’s go-to place for that. They are a leading eCommerce provider of personalized products and offer thousands of items with a broad range of innovative options. For the holidays, Amy loves these gorgeous Christmas Plaid Wine Glasses. These come in three different sizes, such as a stemless glass, along with both red and white wine glasses. They also have beautiful colors – you can also choose from red, green, or a mixed plaid. They are festive for Christmas – but they are not specific to the holiday, so you can enjoy using them anytime! These glasses start at $11.99 each, and you can find them at www.personalizationmall.com.

Finally, if you give wine glasses, you might want to give a little something to pour into them as well! White wine lovers will enjoy this Louis Jadot Chardonnay. It is a medium-bodied wine that pairs well with everything from fish and poultry to grilled vegetables. A versatile red wine for holiday gift-giving is this St.Francis Sonoma County Merlot. It’s plum & currant flavors are a nice match with red meats and other hearty fares we tend to enjoy during the holidays. If you want to give something festive to help people ring in the new year, this champagne Taittinger Brut La Francaise is the perfect gift! This is $64.99 a bottle, and the lightness and bubbles complement the richness of appetizers you might enjoy on New Year’s Eve. To learn more about these and other wines, check out Wine365.com. Whatever wines you give, make sure to pick up some seasonal gift boxes and bags to make a festive presentation!

For more information about these and other gift ideas, go to www.shopwithstyle.com. Make sure you give Amy a follow on social media @amysewellstyle.

Sponsored by Shop With Style. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.