HOA requiring every home in Georgetown neighborhood to have video surveillance

The Wolf Ranch homeowner’s association in Georgetown requires every home to have video surveillance. (KXAN Photo: Arezow Doost)

GEORGETOWN (KXAN) — Every home in the Wolf Ranch neighborhood has a video camera. Some homes even have a video doorbell.

It’s required by the homeowners association. Stephen Bednarski’s family moved in several months ago. He says it was a selling point.

KXAN reached out to the home owner’s association, but has not heard back yet.

Attorney Gregory Cagle with Cagle Carpenter Hazlewood and author of “Texas Homeowner Association Law,” says it’s an uncommon requirement that the developers have come up with for the neighborhood.

The Georgetown Police Department says the requirement could be a tool and could reduce crime of opportunity.

“Puts eyes where we are not,” said Roland Waits with the police department. “We think it’s a great idea that neighborhoods are taking active roles in protecting each other.”

