High school football coach takes players to ‘life skills camp’

(NBC News) — A high school football coach in South Carolina is on a mission to use the team’s summer camp to help players become better both on and off the field.

Chapman High School head football coach Mark Hodge has developed a “Player Development Camp” in which members of the football team learn not only football basics but life skills such as proper meal etiquette, financial literacy and even how to properly tie a necktie.

The team still has plenty of time to perfect their on-field play as well. Their first game isn’t until August 23.

