Heat map of Europe reveals Italy’s global cool down, coinciding with COVID-19 lockdown

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Footage from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite shows the environmental effect of Italy’s country-wide shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The heat map from the United Space in Europe shows the level of nitrogen dioxide emissions over the Po Valley in northern Italy dropping.

The animation shows a 10-day moving average from January 1 to March 11.

Footage shot from the Copernicus Sentinel-4 and Sentinel-5 missions monitors trace levels of nitrogen dioxide, ozone, formaldehyde, sulphur dioxide, methane, carbon monoxide and aerosols.

“Although there could be slight variations in the data due to cloud cover and changing weather, we are very confident that the reduction in emissions that we can see, coincides with the lockdown in Italy,” said Claus Zehner, the Copernicus Sentinel-5P Mission manager.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s decision to shutdown the country Monday left 60 million people quarantined from the world.

So far, Italy has over 15,000 reported cases of the coronavirus, and just over 1,000 confirmed deaths. For context, just two weeks ago, cases in Italy topped 1,100 with just 29 deaths.