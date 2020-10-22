Hearth & Soul Founder Shares Some Tailgate Snacks That Are Guaranteed To Score Big!

Susie Busch Transou, founder of Hearth & Soul joined us virtually this morning with delicious recipes perfect for a game day brunch. Take a look!

The Bloody Mary still reigns as a cocktail queen on game day. and it isn’t a southern game day without one. Check out Susie’s Saucy and Scary Bloody Mary Recipe:

Saucy and Scary Bloody Marys

Choose your favorite glass and season the rim with AABIII steak seasoning. Pour either the Saucy or the Scary Mary (For a hot spicy sensation) mix over ice into your glass, and a shot of your favorite vodka and top it off with a Stone Hollow Farmstead champagne pickled okra. Enjoy! ntroducing Susie Busch Transou, founder of Hearth & Soul

Game Day Grub:

Drunken Longhorn Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 Stick Butter

Favorite box of pancake mix

A pouring measuring cup (to shape pancakes)

Stone Hollow Farms Drunken Pears

Directions:

Cook on medium/high heat, and melt 2 Tbsps. butter. Mix your favorite pancake mix and pour into a measuring cup. Once the butter is melted, poor pancake mix in the shape of a Longhorn. Add portions of the Drunken Pear mixture to the warming containers at the bottom of the Raclette grill. Pour warm Drunken Pears over the freshly made Longhorn pancakes for a delicious treat and enjoy!

Touchdown Tenderloin Fajitas

Ingredients:

Fresh tomatoes, diced

Lettuce, Shredded

Beef Tenderloin, sliced

AAB III steak seasoning

Texas Hill Country Olive oil Infused Jalapeño

Salsa Mojo Picon or your favorite Salsa

Chef Ed Lee’s Sambal Hot Sauce

Flour tortillas

Shredded Cheese

Directions:

Warm Raclette to medium/high heat. Rub a small amount of Texas Hill Country Olive oil and AAB III seasoning on the beef and marinate for a few minutes. Drizzle olive oil on the grill and cook tenderloin to preferred doneness. Assemble tortillas with cooked tenderloin, lettuce, tomatoes, salsas, cheese, and enjoy!

Every quarter, Hearth & Soul partners with a local artist. This month, they are representing artist Tammy Wooten who specializes in BEVO art. This makes a great hostess gift for the Bevo lover. Tammy has the privilege of being licensed by the University of Texas to paint the beloved longhorn mascot. Her art will be in store through the end of the year.

Join Hearth & Soul, tonight (Thursday, October 22) from 5-7 p.m. at their Couples & Cocktails event. They are following all CDC guidelines so make sure you RSVP because there is maximum occupancy. RSVP to 512-474-SOUL.

Hearth & Soul is a lifestyle boutique with a range of items from furniture, accessories, women’s and men’s clothing, gifts, and kitchen and food items. Learn more by visiting them online or in-store located in Casis Shopping Center.