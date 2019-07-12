Heading toward a Red River rematch?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas and Oklahoma back at it again for the 2019 football season. At least, that’s the way the media is predicting it.

The Big 12 Conference released its preseason poll this week, voted on by the media, with Oklahoma picked to win the conference for the fifth straight season. Texas received the second-most votes after its first 10-win season in a decade.

The Texas-OU rivalry is still vibrant this summer. Recently, Baker Mayfield threw some shade at Longhorns quarterback, Sam Ehlinger.

Out of nowhere, Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw joined on on the bash when he told a group of Lousiana Tech boosters that Ehlinger “wasn’t that good” during a school fundraiser. The Longhorns open the season against Louisiana Tech.

Brian Davis from the Austin American Statesman says that all the talk will only fuel the Longhorns. Davis joined Roger Wallace on More than the Score for a mid-summer college football discussion.