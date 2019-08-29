Hays County will see upgrade to voting system

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County residents will soon see an upgrade at voting booths on election day in the form of a new “Hart Inter-civic Verity Duo Voting System.”

The new system is touch-screen and provides voters with a piece of paper that displays their options before casting their ballot. Voters can even modify the selections and make changes.

Elections officials say even though the new machines are an upgrade for the county, the real benefit will be for the voters themselves.

“It’s a physical, tangible element that I think makes voters feel comfortable, that their ballot was cast the way they intended,” said Hays County Elections Administrator Jennifer Anderson.

Anderson also says the new machines provide a verifiable paper trail of ballots that they can use for re-counts.