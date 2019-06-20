Hays County Sheriff’s office looking for suspect after robbery at Wimberley bank

WIMBERLEY (KXAN) – The Wimberley Broadway Bank located off of 14710 Ranch Road 12 was robbed Thursday morning at approximately 9:16 a.m.

The suspect was described as possibly a white male, wearing a gray hoodie, flesh-colored mask, blue jeans, black gloves and a tan or grayish baseball cap, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s report.

The man was also seen carrying a black bag and was armed with a black handgun with a green stripe on the top of it, Hays County Sheriff’s reports. The Sheriff’s office says the suspect was last seen running north towards a field next to the bank

According to the Hays County Sheriff’s office, there were no customers present and no employees were hurt. The suspect will face a charge of aggravated robbery.

If you believe you have information regarding this case contact the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 and speak with the Criminal Investigations Division or you may contact the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477).

You may also submit information electronically from the link on the Hays County Crime Stoppers website or by using the free smartphone application from any smart phone. The application is P3tips.com. Information leading to the arrest and indictment of criminal suspect(s) may be eligible for a CASH reward of up to $1,000. All calls are confidential, and callers will remain anonymous. You do not have to give your name and you will not have to testify in court.