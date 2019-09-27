Harris County deputy who was shot Friday morning has died

HOUSTON (KXAN) — A deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office who was shot from behind on Friday during a traffic stop has died, HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced.

According to KPRC in Houston, Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal stopped a vehicle and one of the two passengers got out and shot the deputy at least twice. Gonzalez said it was in a “ruthless, cold-blooded way.”

Officials say the shooter was seen running in a nearby Kroger shopping center, KPRC reports. The vehicle the shooter was driving was found and is being investigated.

In a Friday afternoon tweet, Gonzalez said:

KXAN will update this with more details as they become available.

