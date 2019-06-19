H-E-B head among top employees’ choice CEOs of 2019, new ranking shows

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The latest ranking of top CEOs in the country is out from job recruiting website Glassdoor, and a beloved Texan is high on the list.

Charles C. Butt, head of the Texas-based H-E-B grocery store came in second in the employees’ choice top 100 CEOs in North America and parts of Europe. Butt had a whopping 99% approval rating and was bested only by Pat Gelsinger of VMware.

Lynsi Snyder with In-N-Out Burger was the only woman to make the Top 10 list, coming in third with a 99% approval rating.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg ranked at 55, dropping 39 spots from last year. The tech industry had the most ranked CEOs with 27 winners, followed by the health care industry with 12.

The top 10 CEOs on the list are:

Pat Gelsinger, VMware

Charles C. Butt, H-E-B

Lynsi Snyder, In-N-Out Burger

John Legere, T-Mobile

Shantanu Narayen, Adobe

Satya Nadella, Microsoft

Kevin Sneader, McKinsey & Company

Jeff Weiner, LinkedIn

Gary S. Guthart, Intuitive Surgical

Hubert Joly, BestBuy

The list was compiled based on the voluntary, anonymous company reviews provided by employees. The review includes questions about what employees think about their CEO’s leadership and insights into their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

You can see the full Top 100 ranking on the Glassdoor website.