H-E-B and Target announced raises, but who’s giving their employees the better deal?

AUSTIN (KXAN) – H-E-B is now the latest major company to announce raises for its employees in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. H-E-B was offering employees $2 more an hour, but that program ended this past Sunday. The company says the new raise will be “tailored” to individual employees. Last week, Target announced it was accelerating its plans to raise its minimum wage to $15. Originally the company was slated to give the raise next year.

Both these raise plans reward employees for working through challenging times, but is one better than the other?

Researchers at the Brookings Institute explored this very question. They looked at three types of raises for essential workers, who benefited most from these types of raises, and how much they would cost taxpayers if the methods required government intervention.

The three types included: a flat pay increase, much like the one Target has done by giving employees a minimum wage increase, a scaled increase based on the employee’s current pay and a set formula (this is similar to what H-E-B is doing) and finally, a payroll tax cut, which would have to be implemented on a national level.

The researchers found a scaled increase would benefit the lowest paid employees the most, while a payroll tax cut will really only benefit highly paid workers, and a flat pay increase benefits everyone equally.

The downside to a flat pay increase is it is expensive. While looking at what it would cost taxpayers if the measure was implemented via a stimulus package, researchers found it would cost $35 billion to pay for the 46.1 million essential workers who would benefit from such a measure. The same rule applies for a company or smaller businesses who would have to pay everyone equally.

A scaled increase, however, costs the least for taxpayers and/or a company. With this type of raise, the poorest employees would see a massive bump, comparatively, in their pay. While someone making more than $25, using the researcher’s formula, would see no change in their pay. If a scaled increase was done on a national scale, researchers believe 32.2 million Americans would see a benefit and it would cost taxpayers $21 billion.

While H-E-B and Target are both taking steps to better pay the essential workers they employee, many companies are ending their benefits. Amazon and Randall’s both ended their programs earlier this month.