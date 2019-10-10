Growing program provides city of Round Rock jobs to young former inmates

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — City leaders want to expand a program that provides jobs with the city of Round Rock to teenagers and young adults who’ve spent time in jail.

Jail to Jobs started a decade ago in central Texas, and since then its primarily worked with private companies to provide job training and employment to young ex-offenders.

For the last several months, though, 15 former jail inmates have worked part-time, temporary positions with the city of Round Rock, the first time Jail to Jobs has worked directly with a local government.

“I thought it would be a win-win for both us,” said Valerie Francois, the city’s director of human resources. “We get work done that we need done and we get the youth an opportunity to have experience.”

The jobs range from working in the recycling center to picking up unauthorized signs from the side of the road to small engine maintenance, all under the supervision of full-time city employees.

Eddie Franz, who runs Jail to Jobs in Williamson County, brought the idea to the city because young ex-offenders need a second chance to change the old habits that landed them behind bars in the first place. A job with the city, he said, has a different impact than other job training.

“They see offices and they see people and they get greeted,” Franz said. “There’s a lot of energy and joy around these buildings, and they pick up on that.”

The program has worked so well for the city, Francois said, that they’re looking at how to expand it to bring more former inmates into city departments.

