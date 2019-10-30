Growing homeless camp near Onion Creek scheduled for removal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin’s Parks and Recreation Department will begin a major cleanup project after being notified of a growing homeless camp near Onion Creek.

Courtesy: Alex Caprariello

Neighbors in South Austin have complained about the growing trash piles and debris at the subsection of the Onion Creek Greenbelt. On Monday, the city placed four industrial dumpsters in preparation of the undertaking.

KXAN visited the site on Wednesday and found mountains of trash, furniture and clothing. Video obtained from neighbors show large structures built within the treetops meant to provide shelter.

One neighbor said he has placed repeated calls to the city to notify them of the public eyesore and what he considered a “health hazard for his family.”

Courtesy: Alex Caprariello

“The homeless here stay up most of the night making tremendous noise, building illegal fires, fighting each other, and getting high. They cut the lock on the gate and drive in and out, hauling junk onto this City of Austin property. It may be hard to believe but the stench is worse than the visuals,” said Mike Davis, who has lived in the area for 25 years.

The Parks and Recreation department said they were recently notified of the large encampment and launched its own investigation.

Officials with the city said Integral Care PATH teams were sent to engage with the people camping there and offer resources.

The department said litter on the grounds will be removed as soon as the ground conditions improve after recent rainfall.

