Group home burns in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire crews say improperly discarded smoking material caused a group home to burn in south Austin early Friday morning.

Multiple people called 911 around 2:10 a.m. to say the house on Green Forest Drive was on fire. Green Forest Drive is near Lansing Drive and Menchaca Road.

AFD crews responded to a fire in south Austin at a group home on Green Forest Drive early Friday morning. (AFD photo)

Fire crews say surveillance video shows the fire started small and quickly grew burning the back porch and a couple of bedroooms.

Seven men inside the home were able to get out safely and also able to find places to stay.

AFD does not have an estimate of how much damage the fire caused but said the house is not a total loss.