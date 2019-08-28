Groundbreaking for Austin FC stadium delayed until Sept. 9

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city’s new Major League Soccer team, Austin FC, has delayed the groundbreaking of their new state-of-the-art stadium by a few days in early September.

The groundbreaking was originally planned for Sept. 5 and was postponed due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts. The event will now take place on Monday, September 9 at 10:30 a.m. Anthony Precourt, CEO of Austin FC and Two Oak Ventures, will be joined by Austin Mayor Steve Adler and MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Officials at Two Oak Ventures say the timetable for the stadium’s construction and completion have not been affected due to the date change for the groundbreaking.