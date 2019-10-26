Governor Abbott and Mayor Adler clash over homelessness again

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Mayor of Austin and the Governor of Texas are at it again – arguing over homelessness in Austin.

Mayor Adler and Governor Abbott have a history of debating over the issue on Twitter, and this time it is about a video from February 2018.

Friday evening Abbott shared a video on Twitter that showed a man throwing parts of street signs at a car in downtown Austin.

“Austin’s policy of lawlessness has allowed vicious acts like this,” Abbott said in his tweet. “Austin’s inability to restore order will compel the State to act beginning November 1st if action is not taken to ensure public safety.”

Adler responded to Abbott’s tweet Saturday morning informing him the video posted is from February 2018, before the recent ordinance changes.

“This isn’t the first time you’ve fallen victim to social media trolls trying to mislead and scare Austinites,” Adler said on Twitter. “Let’s focus on actually ending homelessness.”

Abbott quickly responded back to Adler’s tweet – thanking him for making his point because the video was before the homeless policy was changed, and he said it has made public safety worse.

“You fool no one,” Abbott said. “Everyone knows the dangers downtown. Attacks have INCREASED since that video. Stop ignoring the dangers & keep people safe.”

Earlier this month, Abbott took to Twitter to announce he sent a letter to the Mayor saying Austin has until Nov. 1 before he directs state agencies to step in.

Adler responded to Abbott’s letter saying Austin accepts the offer of State resources to help with the homelessness challenge.

“When Austin moves vulnerable Texans to where we can’t see them, I pray we’re moving them out of harm and into housing,” Adler said in his tweet.