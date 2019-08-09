Going into debt for live music? It’s more common that you think

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Limits — one of the biggest music festivals in the world — is just eight weeks away, and if you haven’t properly budgeted your money for the expenses, you could end up paying more than you think.

One in four Americans who attended a music festival this past year are still paying off a debt related to that festival, according to Matt Schulz, Chief Industry Analyst for Compare Cards by Lending Tree.

A report says a lot of people are going into debt in the name of hearing their favorite bands live.

Fifty-five percent of those surveyed say they’re spending more now than in years past.

How much are tickets?

For some perspective, here’s a break down of one-day general admission, entry-level tickets for the most recent of these American music festivals.

Meanwhile, the most expensive ACL ticket — a three-day platinum package featuring unlimited cocktails, a private shaded deck and special access across the festival — will put you back $3,600.

The Austin City Limits festival will be held Oct. 4-6 and 11-13 in Zilker Park. Fest responsibly, Austin!