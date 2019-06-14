Get It ATX: Simple Work Outs To Build Confidence

Wellness coach Kristina Viniar created Get It ATX to help women build confidence through movement, nutrition and lifestyle changes.

Giving necessary tools and keeping you motivated and successful.

“No two women are alike, which is why I tailor each program around your individuality, your needs and your goals,” says Kristina.

Are you trying to live your best life? Eating healthy is one way to make sure you feel your best while also looking your best. Sometimes sticking to a diet isn’t the easiest task, so you can make it easier on yourself by having a partner to hold you accountable or just to have a friend to go through the experience with. Rosie and Stephanie have just started a health kick together for the summer and decided to share some of their eating tips on the show. Stephanie shared the ingredients for their usual morning Strawberry Banana smoothie.

Here is Kristina’s recipe:

Strawberry Banana Protein Smoothie:

1 banana

1 C strawberries – can be frozen

1 C almond milk

2 TBSP oats

1 SCOOP vegan vanilla protein powder

1 large handful of greens – spinach and kale are good choices

1 TBSP chia seeds

Water as needed if it’s too think (likely you’ll need about 1/2 cup water)

1 TSP coconut oil

Blend it in the evening, keep it in the blender container and throw it back on for 15 seconds before leaving in the morning so it mixes fresh again. If you can buy organic ingredients, that’s ideal — but it may not work with everyone’s budget.

Rosie just started on her health journey and decided to cut out added sugars, alcohol, or caffeine. We asked her how the process is going and Rosie says to keep headache medicine on hand because detoxing caffeine the first week is going to hurt! This rings especially true to her as she gets up at 4 in the morning to start her day. Stay tuned for more tips from these two as they continue on this health kick!

To learn more about Kristina, go to her website www.kristinaviniar.com. You can also email her kristina@getitatx.com.

