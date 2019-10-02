Georgetown Football team to learn about the dangers of vaping

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Georgetown High football team is learning a valuable lesson that has nothing to do with running routes or making tackles.

Tuesday the team is learning about the dangers of vaping.





Coach Chuck Griffin works to proactively find speakers who can teach his players lessons about life.

Given the attention in society on vaping, he sought out a local doctor to talk about the health risks.

A new report out last month in the New England Journal of Medicine shows one in four high school seniors said they’ve vaped in the last month.