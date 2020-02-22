Fundraising page created in memory of mom-of-five shot dead in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than $2,000 has been raised for the family of a mom-of-five who was shot dead in north Austin on Monday night.

A fundraising page has been created in memory of 38-year-old waitress Vanessa Cervantes, who was killed at the Canyon Trails Apartment Complex at 7020 Grand Canyon Drive.

The GoFundMe page was created by Juan in a Million, the east Austin restaurant where Cervantes worked since 2011.

Juan in a Million is also collecting donations for Cervantes’ son and four daughters at their location on East Cesar Chavez Street.

A handwritten tribute at the restaurant reads:

We mourn the loss of our dear friend Vanessa Cervantes. This tragedy reminds us all that tomorrow isn’t promised. She leaves behind her four daughters and son unexpectedly. Please, come together to help her family. Any donation helps. God bless. Juan in a Million

(Picture: KXAN)

The Austin Police Department said a man was also injured in the shooting that killed Cervantes, but he will be okay.

Witnesses described a group of “eight to 10 Hispanic males drinking in the parking lot when an altercation occurred” between two of the men and Cervantes, police said.

Officers are now searching for two suspects. They want anyone connected to the group of men to come forward.

APD Homicide Sergeant Eric De Los Santos said they want to speak to people living in the area, but acknowledged some may be concerned about their immigration status.

“We don’t care. We’re not interested, and it makes no difference to us,” he said.

“What we want is justice for Miss Cervantes–De La Torre, and we want to find her killer. That is our only focus and concern here.”

Police released these descriptions of the men:

Suspect 1

Hispanic male

Approximately 5’5”

Estimated to be in his late-30s/early-40s

Chunky build

Trimmed beard

Last seen wearing a yellow construction vest, grey baseball cap, white and orange-striped shirt

Suspect 2