Fun Town RV Announces New Corporate Headquarters & Call Center In Fort Worth, Texas

Fun Town RV is proud to announce the opening of its brand new state-of-the-art “Communications and Innovation Center” in Fort Worth, Texas. The Communications and Innovation Center was founded as a part of Fun Town’s mission to make the consumer experience better, before and after the sale. This facility houses the company’s Call Center, Internet Sales, Marketing, Training Department and Human Resources.

“We are proudly staffing and hiring employees at our Communications and Innovation center. The employment possibilities are endless, we are excited to be in the great city of Fort Worth Texas, and taking advantage of the talent pool” – Jarrod McGhee, CEO & Owner of Fun Town RV.

Sr. Director of Business Operations and Communications, Kyle Perry added, “Our customers want and deserve top-notch customer service when they invest in an RV. This facility will be laser-focused on taking care of our customers not only pre-sale but more importantly after the sale. From inbound call reps to in-house troubleshooting reps we will pave the way for our customers to stay with us for life. The new campus will hold up to 120 personnel to support our customers as they become part of the Fun Town RV family”

McGhee noted that the new Fort Worth HQ will allow Fun Town RV to better service their consumers. “With the growing demand for RV’s our mission is to provide the highest quality customer service in the industry, especially to all first-time RVers.”

Fun Town RV’s Internet Sales and Marketing General Manager Joe Anderson added “We are extremely excited to bring a new online division of sales to Fun Town RV. We will be changing the way consumers browse, shop, and interact online while choosing the perfect RV for their needs. Interactive showrooms and virtual tours are just a couple of ways we are changing the experience for people to fully experience RVs from the comfort of their home”

According to Statistical Surveys, Fun Town RV sells 22% of towable RVs in the Texas market in 2020.

The facility will serve as the Corporate Headquarters for Fun Town, with their previous Cleburne HQ being repurposed as an HQ & Training Center for Operations, in the past few years, Fun Town RV has been focused on the quality of the Customer’s Experience. In 2019, Fun Town RV opened their Fun Town RV Excellence Center in Elkhart, to insure the quality of each and every RV before it ever reaches a Fun Town RV dealership to be sold.

The Communications and Innovation Center will be the most recent Fun Town RV location opened in the last 2 years, joining sales centers in Tyler, Conroe, and at the WinStar World Casino and Resorts. Along with the Fun Town RV Mega Center in Cleburne, Texas. In addition to the opening of the 3 sales facilities, we pride ourselves in continuing to be the #1 towable RV dealer in Texas as we continue to make the shopping experience safe and fun for the entire family.

