Full Circle Bar in east Austin offering free WiFi to all residents during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Full Circle, located on the corner of East 12th and Chicon Street in Austin is about as busy as any other bar these days, that is to say not at all, thanks to COVID-19 devastating impact on Austin’s service industry.

Despite the setback, Full Circle has offered a precious service for over a month now all free of charge. But not many people know about it.

Full Circle is known for its numerous skee-ball lanes, as well as the live national skee-ball tournament it hosts. Unfortunately, with the bar empty and the skee-ball lanes abandoned, the high speed fiber optic internet was being under utilized.

Full Circle decided what better way to make use of its internet, than to offer it to the pubic for free.

“There’s a concern that, like, students might fall behind on their studies if they don’t have access to the internet. But not just for students. Also for people that can’t go to the office anymore and don’t have internet at home but need a way to work remotely,” said Full Circle Owner Eric Wikman.

Wikman asked the neighboring church across the street, Mission: Possible! Austin, if customers could use its parking lot to access Full Circle’s wifi. The church agreed and even waived it usual parking fees.

“It checks off one of the boxes for their mission. It is a community-focused organization, so they love the idea of being able to utilize their parking lot,” said Wikman.

Anyone is welcome to come use the bar’s WiFi access from their cars everyday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. the only rules are don’t drive while using the internet and keep social distancing.

Additionally, if you would like to help Full Circle Bar you can donate to its Venmo @fullcirclebar.