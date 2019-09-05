Friend of former central Texas couple who died in California boat crash remembers them fondly

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The remains of all but one of the 34 people who died in a boat fire off the coast of California have been recovered.

On Wednesday, more details about two of the victims who previously lived in central Texas emerged.

Adrian and Andrew Fritz volunteered at the Texas Animal Shelter in Taylor. On Wednesday, KXAN spoke with a close friend who says it’s a terrible loss.

Donna Steffek says of Adrian: “She loved anything that had to deal with life and animals and was vivacious and friendly — full of energy. She was a great person.”

“He was like a gentle, big teddy bear. Gentle soul,” she says about Andrew. “Just a great guy.”

Steffek says the couple moved to California when Adrian got a new job.

Adrian and Andrew’s family have asked that memorial donations be given to the Taylor Animal Shelter.

The NTSB and FBI are still investigating what caused the fire.