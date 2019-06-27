Free movies for teachers every Wednesday this summer at Alamo Drafthouse

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Alamo Drafthouse Austin recently announced that it will offer free admission to teachers every Wednesday through the end of August.

According to the theater chain, educators can receive admission to any show before 5 p.m. at all Austin locations. Educators will need a current ID from their current place of employment, which includes preschools, elementary/high schools, and universities.

Homeschooling educators can also bring documentation proving their teaching work to receive free admission.

The offer is only good for one ticket per Wednesday, only works in-person at the box office and doesn’t include any special events.

