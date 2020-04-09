Free mental health available through the new COVID-19 Resource Hub

NASHVILLE (KXAN) — On Tuesday, a coalition of the nation’s leading mental health advocacy groups, the largest healthcare insurance companies, and the Department of Veterans Affairs announced the launch of the COVID-19 Mental Health Resource Hub, a package of free digital resources to help individuals and providers address mental health needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online collection comprises a number of video resources produced by Psych Hub — in addition to written and visual resources developed by each partner organization for maintaining one’s well-being and coping with mental health concerns during a global pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the mental health of every American,” said former U.S. Representative Patrick J. Kennedy, co-founder of Psych Hub and founder of The Kennedy Forum. “We hope that by pushing these free tools out as widely as possible, we can empower individuals, families, and health providers to prioritize mental health and take necessary actions when needed. Connectedness and support for one another will get us through this.”

The novel coronavirus is already having a detrimental impact on mental health: 63 percent of respondents to a recent McKinsey survey reported feeling anxious or depressed in the past week, and 80 percent of respondents reported experiencing moderate to high distress related to COVID-19.

Suicide hotlines are fielding more and more calls every day. Additionally, a recent survey from China showed that over 70% of their health care workforce was experiencing some form of psychological distress.

People who are facing immediate suicidal crisis or emotional distress can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. More than 100 local crisis centers are a part of a national network working on this lifeline and are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Additionally, the coalition has compiled a glossary of terms to help those at the front lines understand the layers of support required to respond to the pandemic. The glossary explains tools to help manage and nurture resilience, emotional well-being, and mental health.

“The coalition we’ve built is unprecedented — never before have nonprofit advocacy and professional groups, the nation’s leading healthcare payors, academic medical institutions, and a government agency come together so quickly to address an urgent mental health need such as caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jeffrey A. Lieberman, MD, Chairman of the Department of Psychiatry at Columbia University.

The Resource Hub is a collaboration among several leaders in the mental health community, including Psych Hub, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, American Psychological Association, Mental Health America, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness; government partners the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and others.

To access the free COVID-19 Mental Health Resource Hub, visit https://psychhub.com/covid-19/.