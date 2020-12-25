Free Christmas tree recycling options available to Travis County residents

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What are you going to do with that tree in your house after Christmas?

If it’s fake, it’ll go back in the box in the garage, but if you have a real one, you have some disposal options.

Starting Dec. 26, City of Austin curbside customers can simply put their tree on the curb. The Austin Resource Center will grab your tree and recycle it into mulch or compost, which keeps it out of the landfill and contributes to the city’s Zero Waste by 2040 initiative.

Curbside customers are asked to put out their tree, along with yard trimmings, by 6:30 a.m. on their regular pick-up day. If your tree is taller than six feet, cut it in half before it goes to the curb.

For those without curbside service, you can take your trees to the Zilker Park Polo Fields between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the following days:

Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021

Sunday, Jan. 3

Saturday, Jan. 9

Sunday, Jan. 10

Trees sprayed with flocking (fake snow) won’t be accepted, and please be sure to remove all your ornaments. The city asks to not put the tree in a bag. Artificial trees aren’t accepted.

The mulch from the recycled trees collected at the drop-off spot will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis to Austin residents starting at 9 a.m. on Jan. 14.