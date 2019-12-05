Foul language leads to soap in mouths at local Islamic school

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN obtained cell phone video showing students at the Austin Peace Academy, a local private Islamic school, putting soap in their mouths at the direction of the school principal.

Sources working at the Austin Peace Academy and two parents confirm the students were directed to put soap in their mouth for using “foul language.” Half-chewed bars of soap and student vomit were found by the janitor afterward.

KXAN reached principal Diana Abdi by phone while she was at the airport.

In response to the video and our request to understand more about what happened and how often this occurs, she said she would provide more details later.

“I have requested our legal counsel to look into this with the office admin and get back to you,” wrote Abdi. “I am in the plane and will be out of state. Thank you for your concern.”

The video shows more than a dozen students in the eighth grade and high school class standing in line in front of sinks. Some students can be seen with large orange bars of soap in their mouths. One student can be seen bending over, his face in the sink as if to throw up. KXAN obtained a picture of chewed bits of orange soap lying at the bottom of the sink.

The Austin Peace Academy website states it serves “students who enroll in the school while at the same time enabling them to preserve their Islamic identity, heritage, and practices,” from Pre-K to 12th grade.

According to the school, the organization was accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS) in 2007 and was re-accredited in 2012.

The Texas Education Agency has no oversight of private schools, according to an agency spokesman.

This is a developing story. Look for more on KXAN News at 6 p.m.