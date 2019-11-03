Formula One fans geared up for 2019 U.S. Grand Prix in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is the center of the Formula One universe this weekend as race fans from across the world flock to the city for the U.S. Grand Prix.

Circuit of the Americas said the race is sold out on Sunday as all eyes turn to Lewis Hamilton and his pursuit of a sixth world championship.

The British Mercedes driver is expected to secure the title in Austin, but had an off day in qualifying on Saturday and will start the race from fifth.

Instead it’s Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas who will start the race from pole position, with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen starting second and third.

“It was nothing to do with the car, it was just me,” Hamilton told reporters after qualifying. “I just didn’t pull the laps out. The car had the capability to be on the front row. I just didn’t do it today. I’ll try to rectify it tomorrow.”

The thousands of fans heading to COTA for the race can expect beautiful fall weather with a high of 72°.

The race gets under way at 1:10 p.m.