Former UT athletes claim in lawsuit track coach sexually abused, groomed them for years

Former UT high jump coach John Rembao is pictured with former UT athlete Erin Aldrich, who gained a spot to compete for Team USA at the World Junior Championships in 1996. (Courtesy: FeganScott LLC)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new federal class action lawsuit filed on Wednesday claims a former University of Texas at Austin track coach sexually abused and harassed several of his student-athletes between 1998 and 2000.

The three female plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit say 59-year-old John Rembao, who was an assistant coach with UT Track and Field, would inappropriately touch them and threaten to strip them of their scholarships behind closed doors.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association [NCAA] and the Board of Governors of the National Collegiate Athletic Association are also listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

“The NCAA facilitated a national epidemic by perpetuating a cycle of sexual abuse—like that seen in the Catholic Church—because it chose not to implement rules or impose any sanctions that would require schools to take steps to prevent and report abuse by coaches and deter perpetrators,” a statement from the law office representing the plaintiffs says.

KXAN has reached out to the Rembao and the NCAA. We are still awaiting an official response.

“The behavior alleged in this story is disturbing. Our current coaches and staff know that such behavior is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated at The University of Texas.” Spokesperson, The University of Texas at Austin

Jessica Johnson later transferred to the University of Arkansas after one year in Austin, telling KXAN the trauma of the abuse was too much to cope with. (Courtesy: FeganScott LLC)

39-year-old plantiff Jessica Johnson, whom Rembao recruited to UT, said he would often make crude comments to her about her appearance. The lawsuit lists several instances of inappropriate touching, including one instance where he forced her onto his bed in a hotel when the team was competing at the Oklahoma Invitational.

“[Rembao] pushed [Johnson] backwards so that she was laying down, and told her to relax. He reached under her shirt, and she felt his hand slipping underneath the waistband of her shorts. Ms. Johnson panicked and feigned sleep,” the lawsuit alleges.

“That’s a hard thing to carry when you are an 18 and 19-year-old girl and you don’t have any experience with stuff like this,” Johnson told KXAN on Wednesday. “This person is a wolf dressed in sheep’s clothing. You are trained to listen to people who are your coaches, you know? What do you do? I don’t wish that situation on anyone.”

For plaintiff Erin Aldrich, who first competed for Rembao at the University of Arizona before transferring with him to the University of Texas, the lawsuit alleges years of grooming and sexual advances.

Erin Aldrich competed for Rembao at the University of Arizona and The University of Texas at Austin. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck File)

On a flight to Sydney, Australia to compete in the World Junior Championships, the lawsuit states “Coach Rembao penetrated Ms. Aldrich with his fingers, and joked with her that they were now members of the “mile high club.”

For plaintiff Londa Bevins, the lawsuit claims Rembao would verbally assault her, constantly critiquing her performance and threatened to punish her to damage her career. The lawsuit claims he would call for meetings in his office to critique her performance, but in reality, those meetings “were a ruse for sexual assaults.”

“[Rembao] would wrap his arms around her in an embrace that would last for minutes at a time. He would hold his body against hers and rub his erection on her,” the lawsuit states.

The NCAA is also listed in the lawsuit for its failure “to punish, coaches, trainers, and other athletics department personnel who commit the same or similar acts.”

The lawsuit states that due to the ongoing abuse, “Londa Bevins cannot be in a closed office with a male without suffering from a panic attack.” (Courtesy: FeganScott LLC)

“The suit seeks retribution for class members’ significant physical and emotional distress and aims to hold the governing collegiate body accountable for failing in its duty to keep student-athletes safe. It also seeks injunctive relief centering on the implementation of significant and meaningful reforms including outside oversight to ensure adherence to the highest and strictest standards of behavior by the athletic department faculty and their coaches, and the guaranteed safety of student athletes going forward.” Firmani + Associates Inc. on behalf of Erin Aldrich, Jessica Johnson and Londa Bevins

Rembao is currently listed as the Assistant Director Employer Relations at the University of California Santa Cruz.