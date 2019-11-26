Former rail line to ABIA in Austin could become latest hike and bike trail

The Bergstrom Spur, a former rail line extending to ABIA, is being considered as a location for an Urban Trail. (Courtesy: City of Austin Transportation Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An abandoned rail corridor in south Austin could become the next urban hike and bike trail.

The Bergstrom Spur is a former rail line which stretches east/west from South 1st to Austin Bergstrom International Airport. The city is considering transforming it into a multi-use, non-motorized pathway for bicyclists, pedestrians, runners, skateboarders and other wheeled users.

The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (CAMPO) and the Austin Public Works Department’s Urban Trails Program invited the public to share their recommendations for the project last week.

According to City of Austin Urban Trails Master Plans, there are 300 miles of trails of all types within city limits. Thirty miles of those existing trails are considered Urban Trails because they serve both transportational and recreational purposes.

